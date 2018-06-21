Chance the Rapper takes the first plunge at new Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee

The long-awaited grand opening of Great Wolf Lodge and water park in Gurnee was particularly splashy.

Chance the Rapper and participants from the Kids of the Kingdom summer camp were the first to plunge down the 15 waterslides Thursday morning.

Great Wolf Lodge presented Chance with a check for $75,000 for going down every slide. The money will go to the faith-based leadership camp located on the south side of Chicago, which is sponsored by his youth empowerment charity SocialWorks.

The three-time Grammy winner led the crowd in a countdown to turn on the water and hit the big red button with two children from the camp along with Great Wolf Resorts Inc. CEO Murray Hennessy and lodge mascot Wiley the Wolf.

Great Wolf hosted 80 Kids of the Kingdom campers to the lodge last weekend as part of their soft open.

Hennessy told the crowd that one of the campers came up to him and declared the lodge to be the greatest place on the planet.

"I liked that tag line, I hadn't thought about using it," Hennessy said.

Most every trace of the building's previous Key Lime Cove theme has been replaced with a Northwoods aesthetic. The lobby features a massive stone fireplace and wooden everything.

The water park has been expanded by 80,000 square feet and there are waterslides galore, including equipped with an elevator for riders' innerlubes.

Hennessy told the crowd no matter how cold the weather was outside, the water park was always 84 degrees.

The centerpiece is Fort Mackenzie, wet jungle gym topped with a giant bucket that fills with 700 gallons of water and dumps it over guests every three minutes.

Even outside of the water park area there is an attraction every few feet. Steps from the mini bowling lanes is a massive bright arcade which is down the stairs from a build-your-own-toy store. On one end there is a nine-hole mini golf course, which is below a high-ropes course and next to several climbing walls. And all around, children wearing capes scurry about waving digital wands at hidden hot spots as part of the interactive game MagiQuest.

Hennessy said the renovation and improvements were the result of hard work by his team -- and $65 million.

"Family friendly fun defines Gurnee," Mayor Kristina Kovarik said during the opening ceremony. "Great Wolf Lodge is now part of that tradition."

Most every activity is catered for children's enjoyment including family yoga lead by lodge mascots. Some of the 414 hotel suites even include kids rooms made to look like a log cabin.

The food options include seven restaurants from a fancy farm-to-table restaurant with seasonal offerings, to a taco joint serving food from an old bus.

Key Lime Cove closed in March 2016 and was empty for about a year before work started on the renovation and rebranding. More than 100 of the more than 600 staff members are former Key Lime Cove employees and the new owners have nearly tripled the staff from the Key Lime Cove days.

The lodge opens for regular guests at 9 a.m. Friday at 1700 Nations Drive.