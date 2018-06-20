"Bulldogs Unleashed" to raise money for Batavia schools, parks, library

One of the 30 fiberglass statues in the "Bulldogs Unleashed" exhibit. This one, sponsored by the city of Batavia, is near the Batavia Government Center. The statues will be sold in September to raise money for foundations that aid the school, library and park districts. By Susan Sarkauskas

The crazy bulldogs are back in Batavia.

Thirty decorated fiberglass statues of the canines stand sentry, waiting for visitors to take their pictures.

And in September, one of them can be yours, for a price, as they will be sold to raise money for foundations that help the Batavia schools, parks and the library.

The campaign is called "Bulldogs Unleashed."

Charity foundations for the library, park and school districts first did this in 2011. The Batavia High School mascot is a bulldog. The sponsors purchase the blank statues and supply them to artists.

Some are riffs on local landmarks, or the businesses that sponsored them. One, sponsored by Holy Cross Catholic Church, pays tribute to the late Monsignor William Donovan.

The bulldogs were unveiled June 10 at the Flag Day ice cream social and celebration.

Eight "legacy" bulldogs are also on display.

Maps are available at the Batavia Government Center, the Batavia Public Library, the Batavia Park District's Bartholomew Civic Center and the Batavia school district's headquarters.

The statues will be on display until Labor Day. The auction is Sept. 15.

People are invited to share their photos on the Facebook page @BulldogsUn and follow Twitter and Instagram.

Puppies

During Windmill City July, there will be a display of puppies competing for "Best in Show" in the government center. There are adult and youth divisions. Festival visitors will vote for their favorites with $1 ballots. The deadline for entries is midnight July 12. To enter, visit bulldogsunleashed.org.

And the committee is also raffling off 17-inch tabletop "foster" bulldogs on display at 10 businesses in town. People who collect stamps on a passport from all 10 businesses will be entered in a raffle for a gift basket.