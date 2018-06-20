Round Lake Park woman accused of lying to police about stalker pleads not guilty

A Round Lake Park woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to accusations she lied to police when she secured an order of protection against a Florida man who she said was stalking her.

Stephanie Sledzik, 39, of the 500 block of North Prospect Drive, is facing up to three years in prison if found guilty on any of three felony counts of disorderly conduct, Lake County Judge Christen Bishop said in court. Sledzik is also eligible for parole should she be found guilty at trial.

Bishop set a preliminary trial date of Aug. 6. Sledzik remains free on $1,000 bond.

According to police, Sledzik and an unidentified Florida man met online and arranged to meet each other in Illinois in August. The meeting did not go well and the man returned to Florida days later, authorities said.

Sledzik went to police Jan. 10 claiming the Florida man was stalking her, authorities said. Police assisted Sledzik in filling out a police report, then directed her to get an order of protection against the man.

Sledzik returned to the police station two more times in January, carrying cellphone records showing the man called her on several occasions. Officers filed charges against the man, and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Authorities said they contacted the man and he claimed he had not spoken to Sledzik since their August meeting.

Sledzik contacted police a third time Feb. 6, claiming she was threatened again. Investigators went to the Lake County state's attorney's office to obtain subpoenas for Sledzik's cellphone records, which showed the man had not contacted Sledzik during the time she claimed.

She was interviewed by police and admitted to a using computer program to alter the phone records police viewed.

As part of her bond, Sledzik in not allowed to contact the man or his attorney, officials said. She is also on a curfew from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m.

She returns to court July 23.