Man attempts to lure teenage girl in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect police are warning residents to be on the lookout for a man who tried to lure a teenage girl into his car last week.

The 16-year-old girl was walking in the 300 block of North William Street shortly before 9 a.m. Friday when the man pulled into a driveway in front of her, police said. He rolled down the window of his gray, four-door sedan and told her to get inside, police said.

She ignored the man and continued walking to her destination, where she alerted an adult as soon as she arrived, police said. The adult called police.

Officers searched the area for the vehicle but were unable to find it. The car was last seen in the 400 block of Business Center Drive, police said.

The girl later told police that she had seen the vehicle circling the area multiple times while she was walking.

The driver is described as a white man in his 20s with a darker complexion, thin build and very short, dark hair, police said. He had short facial hair and a long, bent nose.

He possibly was driving an Audi or Infiniti with large, shiny four- or five-spoke rims, dark tinted windows, a black front grill and loud exhaust system, police said.

"The Mount Prospect Police Department urges parents and children living in this area to be extra vigilant in the days ahead and to call 911 immediately should a subject and/or vehicle matching these descriptions be observed," authorities said Wednesday.