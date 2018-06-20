Long Grove custom home sale to benefit wounded veterans organization

Profits from the sale of this custom home in Long Grove will be donated to an organization that helps wounded veterans Courtesy of Charlie Murphy

A custom-built stone-and-brick home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Long Grove officially will be opened for public sale Friday for just less than $1.1 million.

What's different about this offering is that any profit after expenses will be used to continue the work of Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors to build and remodel handicapped-accessible homes for injured veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan.

Allen, an All-Pro lineman who played 12 seasons in the NFL, including just over a year with the Bears, will be joined from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. by representatives from Icon Building Group and Premier Realty Group, who envisioned the project; tradesmen who did the work; and two World War II veterans for a ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the 4,700-square-foot house at 19795 Stone Pond Circle.

"There are over 50 different trades that have contributed in some shape or form," said Jeff Ohm, who heads Premier and is among those who donated his services.

Two years ago, Ohm and Charlie Murphy, president/CEO of Icon, did a similar project in Vernon Hills. Both donated their time and services and enlisted others. That home sold for a profit of about $200,000, which was donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

For their second project, the pair chose veterans as a cause they are passionate about and Allen's organization as the recipient.

"In this case, we expect to donate between $250,000 and $300,000," Ohm said.

The Long Grove home was not built for a wounded veteran, but Allen is working on a home in Batavia for Marine Cpl. Kyle Moser who lost both legs in Afghanistan.

As with the first project, Ohm and Murphy donated their time and resources. Kevin Walsh Excavating Inc. contributed all its services, which amounted to $40,000 to $50,000, Murphy said, and others discounted labor and materials.

The home in the Long Meadow Farms subdivision has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a three-car garage as well as custom interior features.

"We want to maximize the check we write" to Allen's organization, Murphy said.

The idea is to build the house for as little as possible and sell it quickly, Murphy said. He and Ohm always are looking for discounted lots so that cost can be factored in and the home offered at a competitive price.

"It really is just a vehicle to raise money," Ohm said of the custom home collaboration. "I have just an absolute amazement with veterans, the sacrifices they make every day."

Murphy said he's grateful to be able to help wounded vets and the value of his time, expertise and resources is not a consideration.