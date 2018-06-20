Breaking News Bar
 
Homeland Security drafts plan to end family separation; unclear if Trump will sign it

  • In this June 18, 2018 photo, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen speak to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. Nielsen is drafting an executive action for President Donald Trump that would direct DHS to keep families apprehended at the border together during detention. That's according to two people familiar with her thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the effort before its official announcement. It's unclear whether the president is supportive of the measure.

    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

 
By JILL COLVIN and COLLEEN LONG
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is drafting an executive action for President Donald Trump that would direct DHS to keep families apprehended at the border together during detention.

That's according to two people familiar with her thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the effort before its official announcement.

It's unclear whether the president is supportive of the measure.

But Nielsen is on her way to the White House to discuss the issue with the president's team, according to one of the people.

The person says the secretary believes there is little certainty that Congress will act to fix the separation issue and is trying to find a solution. The order would ask the Department of Defense to help house the detained families.

