It's hard to imagine Chicago radio without Dave Stewart on somewhere. But after more than 40 years in the business, the top-notch newsman will be retiring at the end of June, Robert Feder writes. Stewart, 66, most recently anchored for iHeartRadio's 24/7 News Network and Salem Broadcasting news/talk WIND 560-AM. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
updated: 6/20/2018 6:20 AM
Feder: 'Time to step away' for radio newsman Dave Stewart
