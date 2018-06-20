Breaking News Bar
 
Feder: 'Time to step away' for radio newsman Dave Stewart

Robert Feder
 
 

It's hard to imagine Chicago radio without Dave Stewart on somewhere. But after more than 40 years in the business, the top-notch newsman will be retiring at the end of June, Robert Feder writes. Stewart, 66, most recently anchored for iHeartRadio's 24/7 News Network and Salem Broadcasting news/talk WIND 560-AM. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.

