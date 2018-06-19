Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/19/2018 10:12 AM

Two women escape car after driving into pond in Lake in the Hills

Two women escaped from their car Monday night after driving it into a Lake in the Hills retention pond, and one remains in critical condition at a hospital, authorities say.

A 34-year-old woman and 19-year-old woman were traveling south on the 3900 block of Willow View Drive when their 2003 Lexus sedan left the roadway and entered a nearby pond shortly before 6 p.m., police say.

Lake in the Hills police and Huntley Fire Protection District firefighters found both women on the shoreline. A bystander rescued one of the women from the water while the second woman swam to safety, police said.

Officers began performing CPR on the unresponsive woman before taking both to Centegra Hospital in Huntley, police said.

The car was submerged 12 feet in the water and removed about 8:15 p.m., police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no charged have been filed.

