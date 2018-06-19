Two in jail after barricade situation in Wauconda

A 36-year-old man is in custody after barricading himself in a home for several hours in Wauconda late Monday, authorities said.

Timothy J. Holm, whose last known address is in McHenry, was taken to Lake County jail on outstanding arrest warrants after he surrendered to police late Monday, according to a news release issued Tuesday evening.

A post on the Wauconda police Facebook page said that people who were evacuated were returned to their homes late Monday.

Police were dispatched to the home on the 900 block of Sheridan Drive about 5 p.m. because a woman at the home, Nicole L. Wolf, 36, of Trevor, Wis., said she had been stabbed by Holm. Before police could arrive, Wolf fled the home but returned to it later in the evening. At 8:38 p.m. police received a second 9-1-1 call reporting a disturbance in the area.

When the officers arrived this time, they found an uncooperative Wolf, according to the news release. As she was being detained, Wolf told police that a man in the house had held a gun to her head, the news release said.

Officers approached the home and saw a man run into the back bedroom. The Lake County Metropolitan Enforcement Group was called to the scene to assist, and after several hours of negotiations, Holm surrendered peacefully to officers.

The news release did not indicate whether Wolf had actually been stabbed or whether there was a gun in the home. Wauconda police did not respond to requests for clarification.

Wolf also was sent to Lake County jail Monday night on outstanding arrest warrants.

The barricade situation remains under investigation.