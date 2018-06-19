Report: Woman charged in Des Plaines man's slaying in Chicago

Aida Bustalic, 23, of Chicago is charged in the June 15 killing of Spiros Ibrem of Des Plaines

A 23-year-old woman faces a first-degree murder charge stemming from the fatal shooting last week of a Des Plaines man on Chicago's Northwest Side, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Aida Busatlic, of Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood, appeared in Cook County court on the charge Monday, where a judge ordered her held without bond.

According to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, Busatlic and several others, including 26-year-old Spiros Ibrem of Des Plaines, spent Thursday evening together in downtown Chicago before heading to a home on the 5000 block of North Bernard Street. The group continued to hang out in the basement of the home and drank alcohol, prosecutors said.

About 9 a.m., one of the members of the group left the basement to go to sleep and saw Busatlic and Ibrem sitting on the floor and talking, prosecutors said. About 30 minutes later, the same person was awakened by the sound of a gunshot and saw Busatlic run out of the basement with the gun and blood on her hand, authorities said.

Ibrem suffered a gunshot wound to the forehead and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The Cook County medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide.