One in custody after barricading themselves in Wauconda home

One person is in custody after barricading themselves in a home in Wauconda late Monday, authorities said.

Wauconda police said on their Facebook page that the barricaded person was on Sheridan Road between Park and Van Buren streets at about 10 p.m. Monday.

Officials said the unidentified person was taken into custody about one hour later. The social media post also told people who were evacuated to return to their homes.

Early attempts Tuesday to reach the Wauconda Police Department for additional details were unsuccessful.