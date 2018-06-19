How to get tickets, where to park for KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Tickets for the 2018 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes Golf Club range from $15 to $79. Courtesy of Kemper Lakes Golf Club

The world's best women golfers will be teeing off at one of the suburbs' top courses next week.

Here's what you need to know about getting tickets for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer, how to get there, and where to park.

How to get tickets

Tickets are still available, with prices ranging from $15 to $79.

The Weekly Grounds Ticket Package, for $79, provides access to the grounds of Kemper Lakes all six days of championship week, June 26 to July 1. One-day passes range from $15 for the practice rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday, to $30 for the final round on Sunday.

There's also the Flex Grounds ticket for $35 that is good for any one day of the six-day event.

Organizers also offer a Family Ticket Package good for two adults and two kids (17 and under) on any day of the tournament. The ticket package, for $69, also includes four concession meal vouchers.

All active duty, active reserve, retirees, National Guard and veterans can receive free admission with one guest by presenting a military ID at the admissions and will call office at the main entrance.

Tickets, available at kpmgwomenspgachampionship.com, must be picked up there with a valid photo ID and order receipt.

Where to park

Free public parking is available at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road in Grayslake, with complimentary shuttles running to and from Kemper Lakes. To get to the fairgrounds, take Buckley Road/Route 137 to Midlothian Road and go south.

Free shuttles also will be available at the Metra Prairie Crossing station.

Those arriving by taxi, limousine, or car service should be dropped off and picked up at the general public parking lot at the fairgrounds, officials say. Attendees using ride-share services, such as Uber and Lyft, can direct their drivers to the designated Lot A at Kemper Lakes.

Designated accessible parking will be at Lot B at Lake Zurich High School, 300 Church St. Lift-equipped transportation to the course will be provided. To obtain a parking credential, call (877) 472-7275.

Drivers should be aware of long-term road construction in nearby downtown Long Grove, where there are restrictions on Old McHenry Road between Cuba Road and Route 53.