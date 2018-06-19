Exposure 'unlikely' to cancer-causing agent found near Kane County Cougars' stadium

Recent testing revealed a cancer-causing chemical in an irrigation well just east of where the Kane County Cougars play their home games. County officials said there is no reason for public concern.

The Cougars play at Northwestern Medicine Stadium in Geneva on land owned by the county. It's adjacent to the dormant Midway and Settler's Hill landfills. The latter is the home of a golf course and future cross-country facility operated by the forest preserve district. Waste Management oversees the ongoing use of the landfill for the conversion of gas into energy. The company is also responsible for the general maintenance of the landfill.

Water testing in the first quarter of the year revealed potentially unsafe levels of 1,4-dioxane. A November 2017 U.S. EPA fact sheet on the chemical describes it as a "flammable liquid and a fire hazard" that is "potentially explosive if exposed to light or air." The sheet says the chemical likely causes cancer in humans with significant exposure. Signs of exposure include eye, nose and throat irritation. Long-term exposure may cause kidney and liver damage.

Ken Anderson, the county's director of environmental and water resources, said there is "no reason Cougars fans or players should be concerned" about the finding. Anderson said the chemical easily moves through water. However, human exposure is unlikely because "once it hits the air, generally, it's gone.

The EPA fact sheet says the chemical is commonly found in paint strippers, dyes, greases, antifreeze and some deodorants, shampoos and cosmetics. Anderson said 1,4-dioxane is new to the EPA's list of concerning chemicals.

Waste Management officials were unable to participate in an interview Tuesday. A letter from the company to the Illinois EPA shows a request to create testing wells near Kirk Road to investigate how far the contamination has traveled. Anderson said Waste Management is responsible for "making sure none of the leachates leave our site" and the cleanup of the existing contamination. Waste Management has requested an expedited review of its request in its push to resolve the situation. It's not yet clear where the contamination came from, though the landfills are possible suspects, Anderson said.

Waste Management's letter says the company hopes to complete testing and report back to the Illinois EPA by Dec. 15.

Multiple Kane County Cougars officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.