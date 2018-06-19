Breaking News Bar
 
Aurora police searching for 79-year-old with Parkinson's and dementia

Aurora police are asking for the public's help to find a 79-year-old man who has Parkinson's disease and dementia.

Authorities said John Pasulka was last seen about 10 a.m. Tuesday driving a green 2003 Chevy Tahoe with the Illinois license plate number 4867267.

Pasulka is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 195 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red and yellow striped shirt, tan pants and a camouflage baseball hat, according to a media alert sent Tuesday evening.

Police said that at 3:42 p.m. Pasulka's credit card was used at a Casey's General Store in downstate Milford, which is about 120 miles southeast of Aurora near the Indiana border.

Call the Aurora Police Department at (630) 256-5266 if you have any information about Pasulka's whereabouts.

