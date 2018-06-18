Through the Film Magnifier: Vintage suburban photos

Through the Film Magnifier highlights some of the thousands of images from the Daily Herald film archive. This installment includes, among other images, Walter Payton, the OPEC oil crisis, a napping cabdriver and a lingerie salesman.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 64,686, Rosemary Kaul photo: Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton and Dennis Gentry train on "the hill" in Arlington Heights in October of 1982. Payton routinely trained on the hill which is now part of Nickol Knoll Golf Course.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 64,686, Rosemary Kaul photo: Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton and Dennis Gentry hit golf balls into a lake after training on "the hill" in Arlington Heights in October of 1982. Payton routinely trained on the hill which is now part of Nickol Knoll Golf Course.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 23,504, Bob Strawn photo: An Arlington Heights taxi driver takes a nap in his car in October of 1971.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 17,544, Jim Fuller photo: The Fenton girls golf team practices on the driving range in Bensenville in May of 1970.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 64,285, Barry Jarvinan photo: Fans lined up for autographs from members of the band Heart in Mount Prospect in September of 1982.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 26,627, Tom Grieger photo: Actor Jon Voight talks with teens at the Place For People in Des Plaines in October of 1972.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 37,631, Jay Needleman photo: Irving "Irv" Kupcinet interviewing his guests on his television show in Chicago in September of 1975.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 40,095, Anne Cusack photo: The children were all lined up and ready to go at their nursery school graduation in Buffalo Grove in May of 1976.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 40,095, Anne Cusack photo: The children were all lined up and ready to go at their nursery school graduation as their parents snapped photos of them in Buffalo Grove in May of 1976.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 32,282, Jim Frost photo: A lingerie salesman trying to make a sale in a Des Plaines shop in May of 1974.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 14,902, Logan photo (no first name available): The referee signals a touchdown in a football game between Wisconsin and Iowa in Madison, WI, in October of 1969.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 31,134, Bob Strawn photo: During the OPEC oil embargo in 1973-74, gas became much more expensive and scarce as this "Gas by Appointment Only" sign shows in Buffalo Grove in January of 1974.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 41,580, Dave Tonge photo: Supporters of Jimmy Carter rallied during Carter's campaign visit in Skokie in October of 1976. He would win the election an become America's 39th President.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 54,949, Scott Sanders photo: A bettor, win money in hand, waits a the window on the opening day of horse racing at Arlington Park in May of 1980.