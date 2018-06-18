Images: See some of the best pictures by Daily Herald photographers from this past weekend

Every weekend Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's local events. See some of the best images from our Daily Herald photographers that you may have missed this past weekend.
A young girl jumps with joy under a huge American Flag being carried by Advocate Condell Medical Center personnel at the start of the Libertyville Days Parade on Saturday in downtown Libertyville.
The Great Lakes Navy Band marches at the beginning of the Libertyville Days Parade on Saturday in downtown Libertyville.
An Uncle Sam balloon is floated by Heritage Church members in the Libertyville Days Parade on Saturday in downtown Libertyville. Heritage Church has several Lake County locations.
A unicycle riding, juggling Shriner clown pedals his way through the Libertyville Days Parade on Saturday in downtown Libertyville.
Libertyville is decorated in patriotic colors in the Libertyville Days Parade on Saturday in downtown Libertyville.
A woman in a straw hat watches tractors from the Lake County Farm Heritage Association in the Libertyville Days Parade on Saturday in downtown Libertyville.
The American Flame, a flame-throwing, jet turbine aircraft engine powered pulling tractor from Racine, Wis., entertains the crowd during the Libertyville Days Parade on Saturday in downtown Libertyville.
Children reach for a handshake from a Medinah Shriner on a mini chopper during the Libertyville Days Parade on Saturday in downtown Libertyville.
A dog gets a bell-scratch during the Libertyville Days Parade on Saturday in downtown Libertyville.
A boy finds a shady spot on the sidewalk as the Libertyville Days Parade passes on Saturday in downtown Libertyville.
Brett Ishman of South Elgin coaches his daughter Emerson, 8, on the finer points of fishing Saturday during the 23rd annual fishing derby, the South Elgin Tuna Kahuna at Blackhawk Park.
Six-year-old Matthew Hauser of South Elgin is all ready to catch the big one as he heads to the pond Saturday during the 23rd annual fishing derby, the South Elgin Tuna Kahuna at Blackhawk Park.
Recent Downers North High School graduate Bridgid Miller dries off a car belonging to Jed Mundell of Naperville during a benefit car wash for Parkland school shooting survivors at First United Methodist Church in Downers Grove Saturday.
Isa Chudzik, a recent graduate of Downers Grove North High School, washes a car during a benefit car wash at First United Methodist Church in Downers Grove Saturday.
Ava Uditsky of Elmhurst, a York High School sophomore, dries a car during a benefit car wash for survivors of the Parkland School shooting at First United Methodist Church in Downers Grove Saturday.
Local students who support survivors of the Parkland school shooting hold a benefit car wash at First United Methodist Church in Downers Grove Saturday.
Justin Malec, a Willowbrook High School sophomore, soaps a car during a benefit car wash at First United Methodist Church in Downers Grove Saturday.
Martha Pignataro of Algonquin checks out a table made by Bowes Woodworking Saturday during Algonquin's Art on the Fox at Riverfront Park. The 11th annual event features more than 40 artists in outdoor setting, art demos, children's tent, musical entertainment.
Paddle boats and kayaks and paddle boards were all free to use at Free Beach Day at the Mundelein Beach Bash Saturday at Diamond Lake Beach. There were several activities for families, including children games and a kids ninja warrior competition.
Vendors line Park Boulevard during Villa Park Summerfest Saturday.
Singer Donny Marcello of Then Pedestrians entertains people during Villa Park Summerfest Saturday.
2-year-old Reese Johnson of Villa Park goes down an inflatable slide during Villa Park Summerfest Saturday.
Evelyn Larkin, 10, of Villa Park plays kick darts during Villa Park Summerfest Saturday.
Governor Bruce Rauner addresses the crowd at Villa Park Summerfest Saturday.
Rachel Melgar of Wheeling, left, fans Corey Jacobson of Lombard during Villa Park Summerfest Saturday.
Denice DiGiacomo of Villa Park holds a snake during Villa Park Summerfest Saturday.
NFL Hall of Fame player Ray Lewis talks to Rev. Steve Carter and the audience during the DadFest Celebration on Sunday at Willow Creek Community Church.
Emma Withycombe, 9, right Yvonne Carman, 9, and Sophia Christofalos, 8, all of Libertyville, compete in the watermelon eating contest during the last day of Libertyville Days on Sunday. For the second year in a row, Withycombe won the contest.
Tommy Sternberg, 6, of Hawthorn Woods competes in the watermelon eating contest during the last day of Libertyville Days on Sunday. The final day included a crafts fair, a bag tournament and musical entertainment by School of Rock and Mellencougar.
Five-year-old Lauren Jerram of Arlington Heights brings a fan to keep her cool on a hot day during the last day of Libertyville Days on Sunday. The final day included watermelon eating contest, crafts fair, a bag tournament and musical entertainment by School of Rock and Mellencougar.
Amy Flischel of Lake Forest holds her son, Reed, 3, with her daughter, Kaelyn, 5, ahead as they ride down the super slide during the last day of Libertyville Days on Sunday. The final day included watermelon eating contest, crafts fair, a bag tournament and musical entertainment by School of Rock and Mellencougar.
Mellencougar performs on the Main Stage during the last day of Libertyville Days on Sunday. The final day included watermelon eating contest, crafts fair, a bag tournament and musical entertainment by School of Rock.
Three-year-old Dominic Thomas of Libertyville picks a duck for a prize during the last day of Libertyville Days on Sunday. The final day included watermelon eating contest, crafts fair, a bag tournament and musical entertainment by School of Rock and Mellencougar.
Alex Laliberte, 14 of Naperville waves a pride flag during the Aurora Gay Pride Parade on Sunday, June 17, 2018.
The inaugural Aurora Gay Pride Parade took to the streets in downtown Aurora on Sunday, June 17, 2018.
Jim Corti, Artistic Director of Paramount Theatre, leads off the parade as the Grand Marshal of inaugural Aurora Gay Pride Parade on Sunday, June 17, 2018.
Dale Sporrer and Diana Law of Geneva enjoy the inaugural Aurora Gay Pride Parade on Sunday, June 17, 2018.
Steven Busscher of Lake Zurich jokes around with fellow members of the "Knights of the North" a historical Viking combat group, by trying on a toy "Viking Helmet". Busscher knows very well that Vikings never wore helmets with horns and the lore of horned helmets appeared many years after the Vikings rein in theatrical productions to make them seem more sinister.
Paul Whaley and Garry Adams of Rochelle, IL tour the Viking Ship during the Viking Midsummer Festival and Swedish Day at Good Templar Park in Geneva on Sunday, June 17, 2018.
Cottage owner Shelley Giesen helps out at the Good Templar gift shop during the annual Viking Midsummer Festival and Swedish Day at Good Templar Park in Geneva on Sunday, June 17, 2018.
