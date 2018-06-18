Feder: Emails reveal what hosts really think of WGN Radio

Today WGN 720-AM begins a new era in multimillion-dollar state-of-the-art studios on the 18th floor of 303 East Wacker Drive. But that doesn't mean the Tribune Broadcasting news/talk station will be leaving all its old baggage behind, Robert Feder writes. In the face of WGN's declining ratings, questionable programming moves and impending sale to Sinclair Broadcast Group, it's a time of introspection, reaffirmation and some finger-pointing behind the scenes at "Chicago's Very Own." Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.