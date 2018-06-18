Covered with sheet at shooting scene, teen still alive; officials seek answers

Authorities are trying to determine how first responders placed a sheet over the body of a teenager who was shot multiple times in the head -- then, minutes later, realized he was alive.

The 17-year-old was shot about 4:45 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Loomis outside the ABLA/Brooks Homes, a CTA housing facility, in the University Village neighborhood. Four others also were shot -- one of them fatally.

"I don't know the length of time (he was under the sheet) but from what my understanding of the incident is -- that individual has a catastrophic injury," Deputy Police Superintendent Anthony Riccio said Monday at a news conference at police headquarters held to discuss weekend violence.

"He was shot in the head and the prognosis is not good. I do understand that paramedics looked at him, believed him to be deceased, covered him with that sheet and moved on to another individual who was nearby who was also shot," Riccio said.

The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

