Bentley's Pet Stuff opens this week in Algonquin

A new store catering to your favorite furry friends is set for its grand opening along the Randall Road corridor this weekend.

Bentley's Pet Stuff is opening Friday, June 22, in Algonquin, on the west side of Randall Road in front of the Algonquin Walmart.

On Saturday and Sunday, June 23 and 24, the first 50 customers to the new store at 1492 S. Randall Road will get a free goody bag for their pet.

Owner Lisa Senafe is excited to be coming to the area, she said.

"Bentley's Pet Stuff is family owned and community grown," she said. "We are very excited to open this location off Randall Road, a thriving shopping area."

The first Bentley's Pet Stuff store opened 10 years ago. Founder Lisa Senafe's goal was, and still is, to provide healthy, natural products for pets to help them live long and healthy lives.

In 2008, she had recently lost two of her beloved cats to illness. She decided to take a closer look at what she was feeding her pets and was shocked at the ingredient lists.

Senafe decided to create a store that would allow pet owners to be knowledgeable about what they are feeding their pets and how it could impact them.

She opened her first store -- then called Bentley's Corner Barkery -- in Arlington Heights.

The idea hit home with pet owners, and the business took off. Bentley's slowly started to expand. Over the years, the company has bought many smaller, locally-owned pet chains and turned them into Bentley's stores. Now, there are more than 100 Bentley's in 13 states.

There are 25 locations within Illinois, including several in Chicago.

This is not the first one along the Randall Road corridor. There is also one in Batavia at 1934 W. Fabyan Parkway. There also is a store in Crystal Lake at 5300 Route 14, which opened in 2016. Senafe said she's excited to now add a second McHenry County location.

"I was raised and still live in the area, and look forward to helping more pets thrive," she said.

Festival at dental office: To celebrate its grand opening along the Randall Road corridor in Lake in the Hills, Compassionate Dental Care is holding a community fun festival this month.

At 3 p.m. Thursday, June 28, there will be ribbon cutting at the new business, followed by free activities for the whole family. There will be free food and drinks, as well as balloon and face painting artists. There also will be a DJ at the celebration and dancing.

Dr. Tim Stirneman and members of the Compassionate Dental Care staff also will be on hand to meet new and existing patients and talk about the dental care practice.

For information, call (224) 249-3113. The business is near Einstein's Bagels and Yumz on the east side of Randall Road.

