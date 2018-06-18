Breaking News Bar
 
3 Darien deaths considered murders, suicide

By Christopher Hacker
Daily Herald correspondent

A shooting in Darien that left three people dead is being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said.

Just before 1 a.m. June 10, police responded to reports of shots fired at a home on the 7500 block of Farmingdale Drive in Darien. Inside they found three family members, all killed by gunshot wounds, according to a news release sent by Cmdr. Gerald Piccoli.

After investigating the crime for a week, Piccoli said, police determined two of the victims -- 33-year-old Bourk Esho and 7-year-old Olivia Esho -- had been killed by 42-year-old Olasunkanmi Esho, who later turned the gun on himself.

Piccoli said the investigation is still ongoing and didn't immediately respond to requests for more information.

