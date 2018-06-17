Breaking News Bar
 
Veteran Chicago TV journalist Brackett dies after bicycle accident

Chicago Sun-Times
TV journalist Elizabeth Brackett, critically injured Wednesday in an apparent lakeshore bicycle accident, died Sunday at Stroger Hospital surrounded by family, WTTW announced. She was 76.

At four different TV stations during five different decades, Brackett was an indefatigable, accomplished journalist who hosted news programs, grilled politicians and reported on complex financial stories and natural catastrophes.

She also swam, biked and ran with such prowess, she became a world-class triathlete who won five global titles in her age group. She competed in Australia, Canada, Germany, Mexico and New Zealand.

Read more at chicago.suntimes.com.

