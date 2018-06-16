Two teens arrested at Six Flags on Friday

Two girls were arrested Friday after they were involved in a fight at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee.

Officers responded to a call of a large group causing a disturbance and took the girls into custody, Gurnee police said.

The fight stemmed from an ongoing disagreement and was only one of several other "disturbances" reported at the amusement park, police said.

Several videos of the incidents were posted to social media, where users claimed authorities told their groups to leave the park.

No weapons were seen or found in any of the incidents, and no one was taken to a hospital, police said. Charges haven't yet been filed as detectives review the fights with the Lake County State's Attorney's Office.

This report was assembled in collaboration with the Chicago Sun-Times. For more, visit chicago.suntimes.com.