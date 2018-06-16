Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/16/2018 8:56 PM

Two teens arrested at Six Flags on Friday

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

Two girls were arrested Friday after they were involved in a fight at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee.

Officers responded to a call of a large group causing a disturbance and took the girls into custody, Gurnee police said.

The fight stemmed from an ongoing disagreement and was only one of several other "disturbances" reported at the amusement park, police said.

Several videos of the incidents were posted to social media, where users claimed authorities told their groups to leave the park.

No weapons were seen or found in any of the incidents, and no one was taken to a hospital, police said. Charges haven't yet been filed as detectives review the fights with the Lake County State's Attorney's Office.

This report was assembled in collaboration with the Chicago Sun-Times. For more, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account