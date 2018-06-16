Small plane crashed in McHenry County

A small plane crashed Saturday morning at Galt Airport near Greenwood in McHenry County, officials said.

According to the McHenry County sheriff's office, a 42-year-old Fox Lake man and a 15-year-old passenger were in an Air-Cam plane when it crashed for unknown reasons at 10:36 a.m.

The pilot was taken by Flight for Life to a hospital for treatment; the teen, from Plainfield, was checked by emergency personnel at the scene, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration's investigation is ongoing.