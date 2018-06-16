Breaking News Bar
 
McHenry County
updated: 6/16/2018 6:57 PM

Small plane crashed in McHenry County

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Natalie Watts
Daily Herald correspondent

A small plane crashed Saturday morning at Galt Airport near Greenwood in McHenry County, officials said.

According to the McHenry County sheriff's office, a 42-year-old Fox Lake man and a 15-year-old passenger were in an Air-Cam plane when it crashed for unknown reasons at 10:36 a.m.

The pilot was taken by Flight for Life to a hospital for treatment; the teen, from Plainfield, was checked by emergency personnel at the scene, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration's investigation is ongoing.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account