Two face charges in Naperville shooting

Two suburban men have been charged with multiple misdemeanor and felony counts stemming from a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Naperville.

Trinny Thomas, 36, of the 7000 block of Woodworth Avenue in Woodridge, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Christopher Partin, 31, of the 1600 block of Country Lakes Drive in Naperville, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, obstructing justice, resisting arrest and assault.

Partin is being held on $50,000 bail and will next be in court on July 12 for arraignment.

Police said they responded to a fight in progress at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday on the 500 block of Fessler Avenue. Upon arrival, officers learned shots had been fired and a person was injured.

The victim, whose arm was grazed by a bullet, was treated at the scene and released.

"Our officers and investigators did an outstanding job piecing together the events of this case and gathering all of the evidence necessary to secure these charges," Deputy Chief Jason Arres said Friday. "I would like to thank those in the community who came forward and assisted us in this investigation."