updated: 6/15/2018 3:17 PM

Lake County sheriff: Man sold drugs, gun to undercover officers

Doug T. Graham
 
 

A 25-year-old Chicago man faces multiple drug and weapons charges following a monthslong investigation, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Trae A. Wallace has been charged with seven counts of unlawful possession with intent to deliver, seven counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful sale of a firearm.

Police gathered the information during a lengthy investigation during which Wallace sold heroin to undercover officers on numerous occasions, as well as a firearm, Sgt. Christopher Covelli said.

Wallace was arrested Thursday near Route 120 and South Lincoln Avenue in Waukegan. Police said they found nine bags of heroin and four bags of cocaine in Wallace's possession.

Bail for Wallace was set at $200,000 and he is being held in the Lake County jail.

