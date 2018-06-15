Home project on Quentin Road site rejected by Palatine council

hello

Plans for a residential development off Quentin Road have been rejected by Palatine village council members, who cited concerns about there not being enough property for the project.

Barrington developer Patrick Taylor's Central One LLC wanted to build four single-family homes on the roughly 1½-acre site off Quentin, between Colfax and Wood streets. The lot currently has one house.

"I think this is just too much for this lot as you're proposing it," Councilman Scott Lamerand told Taylor before joining a 5-1 vote against the project this week. "At least that's my opinion. I think we're trying to squeeze something here that just isn't meant to be."

Under the plan, Taylor would have built houses similar to a 348-unit subdivision that he's leading in Western Springs. Single-family houses in the Timber Trails development in Western Springs are selling from about $700,000 to $1.2 million.

Taylor said the Palatine house on Quentin Road would have been demolished and four lots created to accommodate the new-home project. Access to the development would have been through a private cul-de-sac off Quentin.

He said he was willing to work further with the village to come up with an agreeable plan.

"That's why we're all here talking, trying to find out what everybody's view is and what's the best way to come together on something that will make this work," Taylor said.

Some residents living near the proposed development asked the village council to reject it. Willow Street resident Mike Weill, who lives just south of where Taylor wanted to build, said the potential for more water runoff causing problems in the area was among his concerns.

"Even when it hasn't rained for a week or over a week, my sump pump runs every 15 minutes," Weill said. "And when it rains like it did (last weekend), it's almost running continuously."

Palatine's advisory plan commission, by a 5-4 vote on May 15, recommended rejection of the proposed Quentin Road development.