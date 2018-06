Fatal crash closes North Avenue in Glendale Heights for several hours

hello

Glendale Heights police responded to a fatal car crash early Friday, which caused a road closure for several hours.

The crash happened on North Avenue to the west of Glen Ellyn Road, police said. All eastbound lanes of North Avenue at Bloomingdale Road were closed while police investigated.

The road reopened about 8 a.m.

Further information about the number of people killed and cause of the crash was not immediately available. This story will be updated.