DuPage County
updated: 6/15/2018 5:37 PM

Elgin teens post warnings against underage drinking

  • Ricardo Gasca and teen volunteers place warning tags on liquor bottles Friday afternoon at Villa Liquors in Elgin. Several anti-substance use coalitions in DuPage, Lake, Cook and Kane counties participated in a coordinated campaign Friday to warn adult consumers of the dangers and legal hazards of supplying alcohol to minors.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Victor Perez, 13, of Elgin, navigates an aisle of bottles Friday afternoon at Villa Liquors in Elgin, where he and other volunteers involved with the Leadership Empowerment And Development program at Renz Addiction Counseling Center and the Coalition for a Safe and Healthy Elgin posted the warnings to try to prevent underage drinking.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Yahir Carrillo, 13, of Elgin, joins other teen volunteers Friday afternoon in tagging liquor bottles at Villa Liquors in Elgin with warnings about the pitfalls and legal liabilities of supplying alcohol to minors.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Warnings against the dangers of buying alcohol for minors come along with some bottles for sale Friday at 13 grocery, liquor and convenience stores across the suburbs, including Villa Liquors and five others in Elgin.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Marie Wilson
 
 

Adults buying alcohol Friday at 13 grocery, convenience and liquor stores across the area were in line for a visual warning against facilitating underage drinking, thanks to the efforts of teens with several substance abuse prevention coalitions.

Teen volunteers and adult supervisors in Elgin tagged bottles with warning notes at Villa Liquors and five other locations, while their counterparts in Addison, Buffalo Grove, Mundelein, Naperville, Oak Park, River Forest and Wheaton joined in.

The work was the first time substance abuse prevention groups across the suburbs coordinated to display warning messages at the same time, said Jordan Esser, community initiatives coordinator for the DuPage County Health Department.

The project has been going on for three years in DuPage to warn adult consumers about the legal pitfalls of buying alcohol for minors.

Esser said a state law makes adults legally responsible for underage drinking within their home, with or without their knowledge, and for the actions of those who drank at their home even after they leave.

Organizers said the warnings posted Friday come in time for graduation parties and the Fourth of July.

