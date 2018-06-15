Developer scraps controversial plan for gas station in Warrenville

A developer has abandoned plans to build a Thortons gas station in Warrenville one week before the city's plan commission was slated to resume public hearings on it and another controversial project.

Bluestone Single Tenant Properties LLC this week notified officials in a one-sentence letter that it was withdrawing its request to construct the business at the northwest corner of Route 59 and Duke Parkway. The 4.9-acre site is less than a mile north of I-88.

"They told us they're not giving up on Warrenville," Ronald Mentzer, director of community and economic development, said. "They're still contemplating other properties and would like to do a project in Warrenville."

But when it came to the Route 59 site, neighbors were strongly opposed to the project, which would have included a 5,500-square-foot convenience store, 14 gas pumps and four commercial fueling stations.

Meanwhile, another group of residents is expected to attend Thursday night's plan commission meeting to continue its fight against a mixed-use development. That project is being proposed for a site across the street from where the gas station would have been.

M/I Homes of Chicago LLC is seeking permission from the city to develop nearly 33 acres on the east side of Route 59 at Duke Parkway.

If the project is approved, M/I Homes will build 89 townhouses and set aside roughly 3.5 acres for commercial development. Atlantic Realty Partners, which is partnering with M/I Homes, would build a 259-unit apartment complex.

The commission started a public hearing in April that was scheduled to resume last month, but was postponed to Thursday at the developer's request.

M/I Homes sought the continuance to respond to questions and comments from city staff. On Thursday, the company will present its updated plans.

"They've made refinements to address a lot of comments that city staff had provided," Mentzer said.

For example, M/I Homes has reduced the number of townhouses in the plan to 89 from 92. There still would be 17 townhouse buildings.

As part of the plan, the apartments would be in seven three-story buildings on roughly 11 acres. The site also would include detached garages, surface parking and a 7,000-square-foot clubhouse.

Neighbors have raised a list of concerns about M/I Homes' proposal, including concerns about wetlands, drainage, stormwater and noise pollution.

Another complaint from neighbors about the project is that it's too dense for the property, which is next to a residential neighborhood with large wooded lots. They say the development would change the charm and beauty of the area.