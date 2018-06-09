Breaking News Bar
Paul Manafort arrives Friday at federal court in Washington.
Judge jails ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort ahead of trial
Paul Manafort was ordered into custody Friday after a federal judge revoked his house arrest, citing newly filed obstruction of justice charges.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Trump says he won't sign 'moderate' GOP immigration bill
Members of People's Democratic Party shout slogans during a rally to oppose military exercises between the United States and South Korea near the U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 15, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump promised to end "war games" with South Korea, calling them provocative, after meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier this week.The signs read " Stop Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) exercises and withdrawal of U.S. troops." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Looming war games suspension raises concern in Seoul
                                                                                                                                                                                                   
