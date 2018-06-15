Breaking News Bar
 
All things Scottish: Highland Games return to Itasca

  • Elissa Hapner of Aurora throws a 14-pound lightweight for a distance of 80.8 feet during Friday open amateur competition at the annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games in Itasca.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Janel Vegter of Carol Stream throws a 14-pound lightweight for distance during Friday open amateur competition at the annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games in Itasca.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Chris Edmonson fills a McEwans Scotch Ale order during the annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games at Hamilton Lakes in Itasca.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comRuth Welding of Elk Grove throws a 14-pound lightweight for distance during Friday open amateur competition at the annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games in Itasca.

  • Rick Kramer of Villa Park throws the 23-pound Braemar Stone 24 feet during Friday amateur competition at the annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games in Itasca.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Tom Sroka of Elmhurst, right, waits on deck to throw the 23-pound Braemar Stone, which he threw for 35.3 feet, during the annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games at Hamilton Lakes in Itasca.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Chelsea House Orchestra of Michigan members Madison Brodeur, left, helps tune Maegan Ford's violin during the annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games at Hamilton Lakes in Itasca.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • The annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games begin their two day event at Hamilton Lakes in Itasca.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Dan Block throws the 23-pound Braemar Stone 32.6 feet during Friday amateur competition at the annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games in Itasca.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Sometimes it seems you can go to almost any suburban festival and see a guy walking around on stilts.

Been there. Done that.

But it's still pretty rare to visit a fest and see a bunch of guys walking around in kilts.

Unless, of course, you happened to spend Friday evening at the Scottish Festival and Highland Games at Hamilton Lakes in Itasca.

Sponsored by the Chicago Scots -- also known as the Illinois St. Andrew Society -- the annual two-day bash is a chance to celebrate all things Scottish, from sporting events like the caber toss and stone throw to music and dance to whiskey and Scottish-themed beer.

And, yes, if you visit the grounds between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. today at Park Boulevard and Pierce Street, there's a good chance you'll see some kilts.

It's all for a good cause, because proceeds go toward Caledonia Senior Living, a nursing home in North Riverside.

Vsit scottishfestivalchicago.com for details.

