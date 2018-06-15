All things Scottish: Highland Games return to Itasca

Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comRuth Welding of Elk Grove throws a 14-pound lightweight for distance during Friday open amateur competition at the annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games in Itasca.

Sometimes it seems you can go to almost any suburban festival and see a guy walking around on stilts.

Been there. Done that.

But it's still pretty rare to visit a fest and see a bunch of guys walking around in kilts.

Unless, of course, you happened to spend Friday evening at the Scottish Festival and Highland Games at Hamilton Lakes in Itasca.

Sponsored by the Chicago Scots -- also known as the Illinois St. Andrew Society -- the annual two-day bash is a chance to celebrate all things Scottish, from sporting events like the caber toss and stone throw to music and dance to whiskey and Scottish-themed beer.

And, yes, if you visit the grounds between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. today at Park Boulevard and Pierce Street, there's a good chance you'll see some kilts.

It's all for a good cause, because proceeds go toward Caledonia Senior Living, a nursing home in North Riverside.

Vsit scottishfestivalchicago.com for details.