Roads reopened after serious crash near Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

Roads at a busy intersection in Aurora near the Fox Valley Mall have reopened after a serious crash Wednesday night, officials say.

Commons Drive from Westbrook Drive to Raintree Road was closed. Additionally, McCoy Drive between Gregory Street and to the entrance of the mall was closed.

The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Commons and McCoy drives, police said.

Police were not immediately available Thursday morning to provide additional information.