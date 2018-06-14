New nightclub, bakery, outdoor seating at Pilot Pete's get OK from Schaumburg board

hello

Schaumburg trustees have approved plans for a nightclub in the Schaumburg Towncenter Shopping Center, to be run by the owners of the Polish restaurant next door.

The nightclub, to be named Terminal 5, will operate in the vacant 2,406-square-foot space south of Bacowka Restaurant at the northwest corner of Wise and Roselle roads. The addition will increase the restaurant space to 4,856 square feet, and include a 710-square-foot dance floor, handicapped-accessible bathrooms, 10 new booths and 10 new tables.

Terminal 5 will be open from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

Trustees this week also approved plans for a new bakery in the center of the village, and outdoor seating for Pilot Pete's restaurant at Schaumburg Regional Airport.

Sweetland Bakery will occupy a 1,200-square-foot space at 726 E. Schaumburg Road. Neither the bakery or nightclub have declared an estimated opening date, Schaumburg Community Development Director Julie Fitzgerald said.

Pilot Pete's plans to introduce a deck for outdoor seating on the west side of its building, facing the airfield. Though a final design is still awaited, the deck has an estimated cost of $285,000 at its maximum size of 3,000 square feet. The village, which owns the airport, would pay upfront in exchange for reimbursement over 10 years.

Over that decade, the owner of Pilot Pete's would pay the village back at a 3 percent interest rate, Schaumburg Transportation Director Karyn Robles said.

At its maximum size, the new deck could accommodate 80 to 100 people, but it may end up smaller in its final design, she added.

Either way, the addition is expected to benefit the village by boosting revenues from its food and beverage tax, Robles said.

No rent will be charged for the outdoor space during the reimbursement period, but once that's done the outdoor rent will be half the amount of the indoor space for six months each year.

Construction on the deck is hoped to be completed by the end of the year, but probably not in time to be used until the following spring, Robles said.

In addition to these recent approvals, liquor licenses have been requested for three other current or forthcoming restaurants: Fire Pita Mediterranean Grill at 1108 S. Roselle Road; Kura Revolving Sushi Bar at 1719 E. Golf Road; and Egg-O-Holic at 829 W. Higgins Road.