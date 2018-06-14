Gurnee woman dies in moped-SUV crash in Door County

A 57-year-old Gurnee woman died after being struck by an SUV in Door County, Wisconsin, according to authorities.

The woman, whose name has not been released by authorities, and her husband were driving mopeds near their summer home before the crash Wednesday. He was in front and she was just behind him as they drove on W. Whitefish Bay Road in Sevastopol Township. As the couple crossed road's intersection with Mathey Road, a 17-year-old boy driving a GMC SUV missed the Mathey Road stop sign and entered the intersection, Door County Sheriff Steve Delarwelle said.

"The SUV missed the stop sign and came right between them and she ran right into the side of his vehicle," Delarwelle said. "It's unfortunate."

First responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Delarwelle said the boy stayed at the scene after the crash and called 9-1-1. Authorities will decide whether to charge him with a crime or cite him with a ticket after the investigation has concluded, Delarwelle added.

He said officials will release the victim's name after family has been notified.