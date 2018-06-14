Feder: Illinois Playbook; Steve Dahl's garage sale

Shia Kapos, the longtime and well-connected chronicler of Chicago's movers and shakers, is replacing Natasha Korecki as writer of Politico's Illinois Playbook. Four decades of treasures collected by Steve Dahl will be up for grabs July 14 at "The Steve Dahl Garage Sale" at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines. Also, veteran Chicago journalist Elizabeth Brackett was in critical condition at Stroger Hospital after a bicycle accident Wednesday. Read the full report at robertfeder.com.