Crash near Fox Valley Mall closes intersection

hello

A busy intersection in Aurora near the Fox Valley Mall will be closed into the morning rush hour after a serious crash Wednesday night, officials say.

Commons Drive from Westbrook Drive to Raintree Road will be closed. Additionally, McCoy Drive between Gregory Street and to the entrance of the mall will be closed.

The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Commons and McCoy drives, police said.

Police were not immediately available Thursday morning to provide additional information.