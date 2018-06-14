Aurora man seriously injured in crash near Fox Valley Mall

A 43-year-old Aurora man was seriously injured Wednesday night when he drove through a red light and struck a semitrailer truck at the intersection of Commons and McCoy drives near the Fox Valley Mall.

Police said Paul E. Lydston of the 300 block of Cane Garden Circle was pinned beneath the trailer and dragged about 100 feet. He had to be extricated by Aurora firefighters.

They said Lydston was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country Minivan around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when he blew through the red light.

Lydston was taken to an Aurora hospital and then airlifted to another hospital where he was listed Thursday morning in serious but stable condition. The 28-year-old truck driver refused medical treatment. The two men were the sole occupants of their respective vehicles.

Lydston was cited for two counts of DUI, and single counts of disobeying a traffic control device and driving an uninsured vehicle.

The intersection reopened just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

State police, Naperville police and Aurora's emergency management agency assisted at the scene.