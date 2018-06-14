Arlington Heights police searching for missing endangered man

The Arlington Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man who they say has a condition that puts him at risk.

Christopher Dial, 59 was last seen about 7:10 p.m. near 514 S. Dryden Place in Arlington Heights, according to an emergency alert sent by the Illinois State Police. Police said Dial is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 190 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes and was driving a white Mercury Grand Marquis with the license plate number AR6916.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Dial's whereabouts to call the Arlington Heights Police Department at (847) 368-5300, or call 911.