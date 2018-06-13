St. Paul raccoon reaches roof after scaling downtown tower

hello

A raccoon scurries up the side of the UBS Tower in St. Paul. Associated Press

A raccoon scales the side of the UBS Tower in downtown St. Paul. Associated Press

Town Square building employees use a makeshift pole to rouse a raccoon from a ledge on the Town Square building in downtown St. Paul. Associated Press

A raccoon sleeps on a ledge on the side of the Town Square building in St. Paul. Associated Press

A raccoon scrambles along a ledge on the side of the Town Square building in downtown St. Paul. Associated Press

A raccoon scales the side of the UBS Tower in downtown St. Paul. Associated Press

A raccoon sits on a ledge on the Town Square building in downtown St. Paul. Associated Press

A raccoon scurries up the side of the UBS Tower in St. Paul. Associated Press

A raccoon stretches itself on the window sill of the Paige Donnelly Law Firm on the 23rd floor of the UBS Tower in St. Paul. Associated Press

A raccoon stretches out Tuesday on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minnesota. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on social media after it started scaling an office building. Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A raccoon that appeared to be stranded on a ledge after climbing more than 20 stories of a high-rise office building in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has made it to the roof, easing concerns that the animal could plummet to its death.

Onlookers and reporters tracked the raccoon's progress Tuesday as it scaled the UBS Tower.

By early Wednesday, the animal made it to the roof, where St. Paul Animal Control had placed cat food and a trap in hopes of enticing the animal to safety.

The raccoon's adventures caused a stir on social media, with many Twitter users voicing concern for its safety or joking about the drama surrounding the animal's exploits.

Minnesota Public Radio, from a building less than a block away, branded the raccoon #mprraccoon.