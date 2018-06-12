Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/12/2018 5:11 PM

Lincolnshire cop honored for saving resident's life

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Lincolnshire police Sgt. Michael Clark

    Lincolnshire police Sgt. Michael Clark

 
Russell Lissau
 
 

A veteran Lincolnshire police officer is being lauded for saving a choking resident's life.

Sgt. Michael Clark received a certificate of appreciation from Mayor Elizabeth Brandt during Monday's village board meeting. Clark also will receive a departmental Life Saving Award, which comes with a formal pin for his uniform.

Responding to a 911 call about 7:40 p.m. May 27, Clark rescued a 58-year-old man who was choking on a piece of pork chop.

"Upon my arrival, the patient was on the couch in front of the television, unconscious and unresponsive," Clark recalled.

Clark moved the man to the floor and turned on the portable automated external defibrillator he brought from his squad car, but the device didn't recommend shocking the patient. So, Clark performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

The chest compressions partially dislodged the food in the man's throat. Paramedics got the rest out with forceps and then took him to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

"The patient was still unconscious when he was transported to Condell ... but he was able to breathe on his own," Clark said.

The man was treated in the emergency room and released. He was unable to attend Monday's board meeting because he and his wife were celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary, Police Chief Joe Leonas said.

"I have no doubt that if Sgt. Mike Clark wasn't there, the victim would not be celebrating his 30-year wedding anniversary," Leonas said. "The patient said he is doing great, and both he and his wife were very appreciative."

Clark, a 15-year veteran of the Lincolnshire Police Department, is the agency's CPR and defibrillator instructor. Every Lincolnshire squad car is equipped with a portable defibrillator, and officers are trained to do CPR, too.

This is the third time Clark has saved someone's life. He previously helped a person choking on food at a restaurant, and he successfully administered naloxone to a drug overdose victim.

"It feels good to be recognized by the mayor, village board and police department, especially given the public's perception of the police today," Clark said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account