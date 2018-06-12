Breaking News Bar
 
Fire departments' new training manikin is no dummy

  Training with the manikin

    Video: Training with the manikin

  Palatine Fire Department Firefighter/Paramedic Andrew Milewski demonstrates the department's new team member, a high-tech training manikin that can help prepare first responders for real-world situations. Here Milewski shows the camera that can be used to help insert a airway tube.

      Palatine Fire Department Firefighter/Paramedic Andrew Milewski demonstrates the department's new team member, a high-tech training manikin that can help prepare first responders for real-world situations. Here Milewski shows the camera that can be used to help insert a airway tube.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  Palatine Fire Department Lt. Marc Campise and Firefighter/Paramedic Andrew Milewski show off the department's new, high-tech training manikin on Tuesday. The manikin can be adjusted to present trainees with a variety of situations.

      Palatine Fire Department Lt. Marc Campise and Firefighter/Paramedic Andrew Milewski show off the department's new, high-tech training manikin on Tuesday. The manikin can be adjusted to present trainees with a variety of situations.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  Palatine Rural Fire Protection District Lt. Roger Fyke performs chest compressions Tuesday as other first responders from Palatine and Rolling Meadows fire departments work on a new training manikin.

      Palatine Rural Fire Protection District Lt. Roger Fyke performs chest compressions Tuesday as other first responders from Palatine and Rolling Meadows fire departments work on a new training manikin.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  Palatine and Rolling Meadows fire department first responders work on their new training manikin Tuesday.

      Palatine and Rolling Meadows fire department first responders work on their new training manikin Tuesday.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
By Isabella Murray
imurray@dailyherald.com

In the event of a car accident, a victim might become injured due to impact. Or experience trauma after the crash. Or even go into cardiac arrest.

The latter may be rare, but it's the kind of situation that firefighters have to handle, Palatine Fire Department Lt. Marc Campise said Tuesday.

To be ready for those kinds of high-risk, low-frequency events, Campise's department, along with the Palatine Rural Fire Protection District and Rolling Meadows Fire Department, are training on a new, high-tech simulation manikin.

The anatomically realistic manikin gives trainees indication of blood pressure, a pulse, breath and the ability to make lifelike noises.

A simulation pad allows a controller to adjust conditions and responses, as well as the "patient's" age and health. A larger screen displays vitals, blood pressure, pulse and an EKG.

"This will let us practice like we play," Campise said.

Purchased in December for $12,000, the manikin joins CPR assistance devices and video laryngoscopes as new technologies recently adopted by the Northwest suburban fire departments.

"Innovation, whatever the price, is worth it," Campise said.

Training can now be better standardized for firefighters, which will quicken and streamline the process, simulation coordinator and Palatine firefighter Andrew Milewski said.

"We can make it do things just like a patient would do," Susan Wood, an educator at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, added. "Say they forget a medication, the simulation will get worse. It really does respond based on what the (first responders) are doing."

The adoption of the new technology will add to firefighters' ability to train for different medical responses.

"It gets our hands on more," Milewski said. "We can't practice on real people."

After each use, a survey will be created for trainees. Their answers will better streamline the manikin's use.

"This type of simulation is in its infancy," Milewski said. "We're trying to get out in front of it."

