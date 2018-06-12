Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 6/12/2018 10:06 PM

Bloomingdale police investigating shooting at Stratford Square

  • Bloomingdale police are on the scene of a Tuesday afternoon shooting at Burlington at Stratford Square Mall.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Bloomingdale police are investigating the Tuesday afternoon shooing of a Burlington loss prevention officer.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Bloomingdale police are investigate the shooting of a loss prevention officer at Burlington in the Stratford Square Mall.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

Bloomingdale police are investigating a shooting at the Burlington store at Stratford Square Mall, Director of Public Safety Frank Giammarese said Tuesday afternoon.

Giammarese said the investigation is in its early stages, but initial reports indicate the store's loss prevention officer was shot and wounded by an unidentified man.

ABC 7 Chicago reported that an employee got into a struggle with someone suspected of stealing, and the struggle continued in the parking lot, where a gun was fired.

Giammarese said both the suspect and the victim are being treated for injuries at a nearby hospital. The victim's injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Bloomingdale police said they responded to the situation outside the mall's Burlington Coat Factory location at approximately 1:30 p.m., ABC 7 reported, and parts of the mall were closed until 3:30 p.m.

Police said there is no active shooter or danger to the community, ABC reported.

