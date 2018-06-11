Will Gurnee's new farmers market attract shoppers to East Grand?

For the first time in two years, there will be a farmers market in Gurnee.

However, the resurrected event comes with a new location on East Grand Avenue, and with a new purpose: to help attract people to the occasionally overlooked business corridor on the village's east side.

The East Grand Farmers and Artisans Market will begin July 15 and continue on the third Sunday of the month through October. More than 25 vendors will set up in the parking lot in front of the Salvation Army Thrift Store and the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, just southeast of the intersection of Grand Avenue and Belle Plaine Avenue.

The Gurnee Park District's farmers market ran from 1999 until 2016, when district officials decided to end it after seeing a continuous decline in attendance.

But the desire for a market did not die for many residents. Ellen Dean, the village's economic development director, said the village received a great response since announcing plans to resume the events.

The idea came from the East Grand Corridor Committee, a group of business owners, residents and village staff members who meet regularly to discuss how to promote the area.

Many committee members will be part of the new market, including the Habitat ReStore, Gurnee Garden Center and Big Norm's Hot Dogs.

Shirley Laux, who owns the Gurnee Garden Center with her husband, Jerry Laux, said the ongoing road construction at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Route 41 has put a strain on all the East Grand businesses, so the market's debut comes at a good time.

"We need something on this end of town that gets people involved for a fun afternoon," Shirley Laux said.

The East Grand corridor has long been a contrast to the busy thoroughfare's more thriving section west of the Tri-State Tollway. Ideas on how to revitalize East Grand date to at least 1999, when a village planning consultant recommended burying power lines there. In 2000, the village board approved a three-point improvement plan that never came to fruition. In 2016, the village paid $15,000 to a nonprofit to study how to help inject new life into the area.

The farmers market is just one of several village initiatives that have been launched since. Last year, the village installed flowers and plants along East Grand, from Magnolia Avenue to Boulevard View Street, and the plantings will continue this year further east.

Also, last year, the village held a sweepstakes that gave away $50 per week to customers of East Grand stores.

Dean said there have been several area business highlights since the effort to help East Grand began in earnest. The U-Haul Center of Gurnee, at East Grand and Waveland, is under contract to buy two neighboring properties and expand. And, Operation ReStore is expanding by 11,000 square feet after an uptick in business.

"They expect record sales at the store," Dean said. "The people are coming."

Spearheading the organization of the farmers market is Julie Jason, who has experience from her time with the Grayslake Farmers Market.

"There's a strong business community here and huge support," Jason said.

The market will include experienced farm stand vendors, local artisan crafters and much more including activities for children and street food, she said.

Other vendors bringing their wares to the parking lot include a knife sharpener, a children's book retailer and a fish seller.

"I think the variety is what's going to be the most fun," Dean said. "I think we're going to need every square inch."

For more information on the market and a full list of vendors visit gurnee.il.us/business/eastgrandmarket.