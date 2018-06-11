Victim, vehicle from Antioch Township hit-and-run identified

hello

Authorities on Monday identified the pedestrian struck and killed Saturday by a hit-and-run driver in Antioch Township and believe they know what kind of vehicle hit him.

Brett Beckett, 52, of Antioch died after being hit about 9:30 p.m. Saturday near West Grass Lake Road and North Sunset Drive in Antioch Township.

"We have notified his family and our deepest condolences go out to them," Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said Monday. "This is certainly a terrible tragedy."

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash scene and found Beckett on the north shoulder of Grass Lake Road, about 500 feet east of Sunset Drive. He was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead.

Sgt. Christopher Covelli said investigators believe the victim was walking on the roadway when he was hit.

Based on debris found at the scene, investigators believe the vehicle was either a Suzuki Vitara or a Suzuki Sidekick, both compact SUVs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (847) 549-5200 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222. The sheriff's office also is asking all area body repair shops to report any suspicious damage or damage consistent with the collision.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.