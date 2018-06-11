Police probe Aurora birthday party shooting that injured 7

Aurora police are continuing to investigate a weekend shooting in which seven people were wounded at a child's birthday party and the suspects either ran off or escaped on bicycles.

"To call it brazen would be an understatement," police spokesman Dan Ferrelli said Monday. "It's a shocking, horrible crime and we're going to do everything we can to hold those people criminally responsible."

Police said officers were called to a house on the 300 block of West Park Avenue on the city's near west side just after midnight Sunday and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds. The seventh victim had been driven to an Aurora hospital by a relative, police said.

Ferrelli said witnesses have not cooperated with investigators.

Police said Sunday the shooters arrived on bikes and on foot, opened fire, then fled north on Grand Avenue. They were described as men dressed in dark hooded sweatshirts.

Five men between ages 21 and 28 were injured, and two women, ages 27 and 30, also were shot. All seven people wounded in the attack are expected to survive, police said.

Police said one person at the party shot back.

Thet also said they found about a dozen children, ages ranging from infant to 13, inside the home after the shooting and none were injured. It was not clear where they were when the shots were fired.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.