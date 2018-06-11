Palatine Chamber donates to Harper scholarship program

The Palatine Area Chamber of Commerce recently donated $5,000 to the Harper College Promise Scholarship, which offers incoming public high school students from school districts 211, 214 and 220 the opportunity to earn up to two years of free tuition at Harper College.

The donation was matched by the Harper Foundation, bringing the total benefit to the scholarship program to $10,000.

"The Palatine Area Chamber of Commerce is honored to contribute to such a worthy endeavor," said chamber President Shawn Jackson. "We admire and support Harper's Promise Scholarship for what it offers to deserving students who are working to obtain a college education to contribute to our future workforce."

Among the requirements are that Promise Scholars have good attendance, maintain solid grades, graduate on time, and serve the local community. Harper developed the scholarship program in partnership with local high school districts, area businesses and community leaders to remove financial barriers for students, while encouraging responsibility and life skills.