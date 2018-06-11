Naperville police officer honored for rescuing toddler on Route 59

hello

A Naperville police officer who rescued a toddler running along Route 59 in May was honored for his quick thinking with the police department's Life Saving Award last week, authorities said.

Sgt. Anthony Mannino was on patrol on Route 59 when he noticed a 1-year-old boy running into the street, officials said.

Video posted on the police department's Facebook page shows traffic passing just a few feet from the boy as he continued running toward the center lane of the highway.

According to the department's Facebook page, the boy had "escaped his mother's watchful eye" and ran out of their home.

The video shows Mannino stopping his squad car and running toward the boy, placing himself between the child and passing traffic.

When Mannino catches the boy, the dashcam footage shows him telling him "You're OK, you're OK," then asking the boy his name.

Officials said no one was hurt in the incident, thanks to Mannino's quick thinking and reaction.

Naperville police didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.