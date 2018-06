GOP congressmen tell Trump not to commute Blagojevich's sentence

Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich is serving a 14-year federal prison sentence for corruption. He has been in custody in Colorado for six years. Associated Press/March 14, 2012

The seven Republican members in Congress from Illinois on Monday urged President Donald Trump not to commute the sentence of imprisoned former Gov. Rod Blagojevich. Earlier this month, Trump raised the possibility of granting clemency to the man he got to know on the "Celebrity Apprentice."

Blagojevich is serving a 14-year sentence on corruption charges and has been in a federal prison in Colorado for more than six years.

