Wet weather cancels second day of Elgin Civil War Experience

Drenching morning rains and the threat of storms throughout the day brought an early end to the second annual Elgin Civil War Experience.

City officials called off the second of the event's two days Sunday morning, citing the weather conditions at the site near the southwest corner of routes 31 and 20.

Among the events canceled as a result was one of the highlights of the two-day experience, a re-enactment of Battle of the Siege of Vicksburg.

Those who attended Saturday had better luck, as the day's activities included a re-enactment of the Battle of Champion Hill and presentations by re-enactors portraying Abraham Lincoln, Jefferson Davis, Harriet Tubman and generals from the Union and the Confederacy.