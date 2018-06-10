Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/10/2018 12:29 PM

Wet weather cancels second day of Elgin Civil War Experience

  • Civil War re-enactor Ron Reid of Muscatine, Iowa, packs up his camp Sunday after organizers called off day two of the Elgin Civil War Experience because of bad weather.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Toby Jones, 11, of Poplar Grove empties rain water from his canopy into a bowl Sunday during the Elgin Civil War Experience. Bad weather led city officials to cancel Sunday's activities.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Drenching morning rains and the threat of storms throughout the day brought an early end to the second annual Elgin Civil War Experience.

City officials called off the second of the event's two days Sunday morning, citing the weather conditions at the site near the southwest corner of routes 31 and 20.

Among the events canceled as a result was one of the highlights of the two-day experience, a re-enactment of Battle of the Siege of Vicksburg.

Those who attended Saturday had better luck, as the day's activities included a re-enactment of the Battle of Champion Hill and presentations by re-enactors portraying Abraham Lincoln, Jefferson Davis, Harriet Tubman and generals from the Union and the Confederacy.

