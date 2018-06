Feder: Chicago Sun-Times has '60 percent' chance of survival, CEO says

The Chicago Sun-Times has only a 60 percent chance of still being in business two years from now, according to the newspaper's CEO.

Edwin Eisendrath, who headed the investor group that acquired the struggling daily tabloid last summer, shared the assessment in public remarks Thursday at the Illinois Press Association convention in Bloomington-Normal. Read the full report at robertfeder.com.